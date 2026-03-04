The state government has given official sanction to prosecute Geetha K, an anganwady worker accused of impersonation while performing official duty during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Geetha K, who was employed as the Booth Level Officer, is the second accused in the case registered by the Kannur Town police. She faces charges under the relevant provisions of the Representation of People Act.

Geetha was appointed as the BLO for booth no. 70 in Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. She was entrusted with the responsibility to guide the polling team towards voters who were eligible to vote from home. In 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Lok Sabha elections. Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) with 40 per cent benchmark disability were given the optional home voting facility.

On April 15, 2024, Geetha K allegedly enabled voting by Kamalakshi V instead of Kamalakshi K during a house visit and was accused of impersonation and breach of official duty under the Representation of the People Act. She had taken the polling team to the wrong house.

Kannur Town police registered a case based on the complaint of the Assistant Returning Officer. The state police chief sought the permission of the state government to prosecute Geetha, following which the Social Justice department gave the sanction to prosecute Geetha. The issue had then become a major political row with the CPM alleging that Congress workers cast bogus votes dreading failure in elections.