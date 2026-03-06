Kochi: In a big relief to commuters, transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the renovated Ernakulam KSRTC terminal and officially kicked off the construction of the much-anticipated new bus station at Karakkamuri. The event served as a platform for the Minister to announce a major shift in Kerala's public transport, headlined by the introduction of premium "Business Class" services of KSRTC designed to compete with private luxury travel.

The renovated old terminal, which has been a point of contention for years due to chronic waterlogging, has undergone a significant facelift. The project was made possible through a collaborative funding effort involving the Asset Development Fund of T J Vinod MLA, alongside Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from BPCL and Geojit. By raising the platform levels and streamlining the drainage systems, authorities hope to provide immediate relief to commuters. The construction of the new, multi-crore terminal on the adjacent 3.5-acre site is set to be a game-changer with all modern facilities and more parking bays for buses. The new terminal will have separate entry/exit points to Ernakulam Junction railway station.

In a move that caught the attention of regular commuters, Ganesh Kumar revealed that KSRTC is set to launch high-end Business Class Volvo services between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram within the next two weeks. These buses are designed to redefine the passenger experience, featuring onboard toilets, a pantry, and a dedicated "Bus Hostess" to assist travellers. In a departure from traditional operations, these premium services will function without a conductor and will operate on a "Lightning" model with minimal stops, potentially covering the distance in under four hours.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar inaugurates the renovated terminal. Photo: Special Arrangement

The minister detailed that the service would operate on a pre-booking basis, allowing passengers to select meals from a curated menu at the time of ticket purchase. He noted that the route would eventually be extended to Thrissur once ongoing road construction projects in the region reach completion. Underscoring his personal commitment to the quality of the new fleet, the minister added that he intended to personally test-drive the first vehicle once it is rolled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond urban transit, the Minister outlined an aggressive expansion of KSRTC's Budget Tourism wing. Plans are currently in motion to launch interstate tourism circuits to Tamil Nadu and specialised pilgrimage packages centred around major temples. The department is also venturing into "Resort Tourism", which will offer curated travel packages inclusive of stays at premium resorts.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by T J Vinod with several high-ranking officials and representatives in attendance, including Hibi Eden MP, Kochi Corporation Mayor V K Minimol, Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy, and KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director P S Pramoj Shankar.

Renovated Ernakulam KSRTC terminal. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The commencement of the new terminal construction, which features deep pile foundations and integration with the city's metro network, marks what the Minister described as one of the most active periods of infrastructure development in the history of the state's transport corporation.