Key events in Kerala today: Blood donation camp, Kerala auto show mark March 7
Thiruvananthapuram
- Public Library Hall: NGO Union South District Conference - Minister V Sivankutty at 2.30 pm
- University Students Centre: District Employability Centre's Job Drive at 10.30 am
- Press Club: Kerala Muslim Jamaat Federation's Badr Commemoration & Ramadan Relief Inauguration - Minister V. Sivankutty at 10.30 am
- Vikas Bhavan Premises: "Happy Women" Women's Gatherings organised by Joint Council North and South District Women's Committees in connection with Women's Day Inauguration at 2 pm
- Press Club: Inauguration of "Kaaruthalinte Kaithaangu" Project by Dayamari Charitable Trust and Type 1 Diabetic Welfare Society, Kerala - Mayor V V Rajesh at 4 pm
- Kanakkunnu Palace: P N Panicker Foundation's Social Workers' Day Celebration Conclusion at 3 pm
- Poovar St. Thomas Community Hall: Cherureshmi Centre's Women's Day Celebration at 10.30 am
- Govt. Sanskrit College: College Education Department Elders Forum Monthly Meet at 3 pm
- Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: "Expression an Eye of Art" Painting Exhibition at 10 am
- Vazhuthacaud French Cultural Centre: Voice of Western Coast Exhibition at 6 pm
- Nedumkavil Auditorium: Ritwik Ghatak Commemoration & Film Screening at 5.30 pm
- Kovalam Vellair Kerala Arts and Craft Village: Vow Women's Week as part of International Women's Day Celebration. Rangolsav at 5 pm
- Poovar St. Thomas Community Hall: Women's Day Celebration led by Cherureshmi Centre at 10.30 am
Kollam
- Kollam CSI Convention Centre: Key handing over ceremony for a house built by the Kerala State Lottery Welfare Fund Board. Minister K N Balagopal at 3 pm.
- District Panchayat Jayen Memorial Hall: As part of the Association of Kerala Government College Teachers State Conference: Women's Conference at 10 am, Trade Union Conference at 11.30 am, Farewell Conference at 2 pm, MBT Annual General Body Meeting at 7 pm.
Kottayam
- Maryathuruth NSS Karayogam Hall: Inauguration of Kudamaloor Kalakendram Annual Conference. Minister V N Vasavan, Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair Memorial – 6 pm.
- MG University Campus: Kudumbashree Drone Didi State-level Training – 10:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattom Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6.15 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: 'Sahakarayaratnam' Cooperative Reality Show organised by Team Co-operative at 9 pm.
- IMA Hall: Blood Donation Camp organised by IMA Kozhikode at 9.30 pm.
- Vellimadukunnu Gender Park: Jwala Mahila Fest, organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, as part of the District Panchayat's Women-Friendly Collective Project – Inauguration by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan at 10 am.
- Puzhayara Sahakarana Bhavan Office Courtyard: Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for the Cooperative Department's District Headquarters Building – Minister V N Vasavan at 11 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition organised by Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan at 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 at 11 am.
- Vellimadukunnu Amrutha Krupa Speciality Clinic: Free Cardiology Camp for those above 18 years at 11 am.
- Aster MIMS Hospital Auditorium: Inauguration of "Aster Prana – Living Beyond Life," a philanthropic initiative by Aster MIMS's women employees – Actor Ramesh Pisharady at 11.30 am.
- Muthulakulam Sarooj Bhavan: Nanma Sargavanitha District Conference Inauguration – Deputy Mayor S. Jayashree at 3:00 pm.
- Near Beach Freedom Square: 'Aarjikkan Karuthu Akramathinethire' (Gain Strength Against Violence) event organised by Sthreechethana in connection with Women's Day – Inauguration by Uthara Ramakrishnan at 3:30 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: 'Sangeetha Prabha' Memorial Event organised by a group of friends in memory of Music Director N.P. Prabhakaran – Inauguration by Poet P K Gopi at 4 pm.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Orchard India Award Ceremony – Litterateur C V Balakrishnan at 4 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Release of 'Marupadikal – Cheruthunilpinte Pusthakam' (Replies – The Book of Resistance) written by Umesh Vallikkunnu – Presented by Retd. SI N A Vinaya at 4 pm.
- Town Hall: 'Samathvadeepti' National Women's Day Celebration organised by the Women's Wing of All India Malayali Association in connection with International Women's Day – Inauguration by Malappuram Superintendent of Police Chaitra Theresa John at 5 pm.
