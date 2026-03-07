Alappuzha: Nearly 40 people were injured after a KSRTC superfast bus rammed into a Taurus lorry at Eramalloor here on Saturday. Among the injured passengers, six are reportedly in critical condition. The accident occurred on the National Highway at around 10.40 am.

A total of 22 people have been admitted to Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. According to the hospital PRO, the injured were brought in at around 11.25 am. He added that six or seven people sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Passengers who sustained minor injuries were taken to the nearby Government Taluk Hospital in Thuravoor.

According to witnesses, the Thiruvananthapuram–Palakkad superfast bus crashed into a Taurus lorry that was parked by the roadside. It is learnt that the lorry was carrying materials for a flyover construction site.

Following the accident, traffic on the National Highway was disrupted. More details are awaited.