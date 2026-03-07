Kottayam: South India's biggest pet event, the Paw Summit 2026, began at the Nagampadam Ground here on Saturday, March 7. Organised jointly by Malayala Manorama and Roms N Raks, the two-day event will provide a unique experience to animal lovers and pet parents.

Entry to the air-conditioned pavilions will be between 3 pm and 9 pm on March 7, and 9.30 am to 9 pm the next day.

A variety of competitions and informative classes will be the highlight of the event. A Pet grooming competition will be held from 3 pm on March 7. A grooming symposium attended by more than 30 leading groomers from across the country, and master classes will be organised as part of the event.

The public can interact with experts on the pets' health care, nutrition, behaviour and more. Paw Parties will be held on both days from 4.30 pm to 9 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the opening day, a music show by Sreerag Bharathan and Gandharvas will be held at 7.30 pm. The next day at 7.30 pm, a pet fashion show will add attraction to the event. An exotic part and live games, too, are part of the summit.

Tickets to the event are available on Quickkerala.com. For more information: 9562158106.

ADVERTISEMENT

A unique experience

The Kottayam Kennel Club will be holding an All India All Breed Championship Dog Show at the Nagampadam Ground at 9.30 am on March 8. The show will be a unique experience for animal lovers.

More than 200 top breeds from across the country will be participating in the event. Besides Indian breeds, 'foreigners' such as the Poodle, Bichon Frisé, Dobermann, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever and Labrador Retrievers will be competing in the event. The champion will be selected based on physical beauty, training and obedience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will also see the participation of breeds such as the Great Dane, the French Bulldog, and the Shih Tzu. Special sessions will be organised for pet parents to interact with experts.

Pawsome bash

How about an evening full of music and dance with your pets? Welcome to the Paw Summit!

The two-day summit will host Paw Parties from 4.30 pm to 9 pm on both days, in which you can celebrate with your pets. A Pet Fashion Show will also be held as part of the parties at 7.30 pm on March 8. The highlight is that children could participate in the show with their pets. Games, specially designed for pets, will add to the excitement.

Awesome Exotic Park

The Exotic Park will offer an opportunity for 'close encounters' with macaws, umbrella and sun cockatoos, iguanas, reptiles and more. It also offers a chance for both children and adults to learn about rare birds and reptiles.

The highlight will be a variety of snakes, which the visitors can hold in their hands under supervision. Camels and horses will be another attraction of the Paw Summit, which brings a slice of the wild to the city.