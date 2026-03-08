Perumbavoor: At the Bank of Baroda branch near Oushadhi Junction on MC Road in Perumbavoor, a familiar scene unfolds every day. A mother arrives in a car with her son, helps him into a wheelchair and escorts him into the bank. In the evening, she returns to take him home.

For the past 12 years, this routine has been a constant presence in the area.

The mother is Shobha of Kocheri House in Valayanchirangara, and the son is P A Vishnu, who lives with a muscular disorder that has gradually weakened his muscles and affected his limbs. Shobha has devoted her life to caring for Vishnu since the death of her husband Ashokan 32 years ago.

Now 34, Vishnu began working at the bank when he was 22. Since then, Shobha has been the one who takes him to work every morning and brings him back home in the evening.

Determined to support her son’s independence, Shobha learned to drive and bought a car. She also had a ramp installed at the back so that the wheelchair could be easily loaded.

Until her retirement in May 2025, Shobha worked as an office attendant in the Sales Tax Department in Perumbavoor. In those years, she would drop Vishnu at the bank before heading to her own workplace.

Vishnu was able to walk when he was younger. But as he grew older and gained weight, mobility became more difficult, and he eventually had to rely on a wheelchair, increasing his dependence on his mother.

A BSc Computer Science graduate, Vishnu now works as a clerk at the Bank of Baroda’s Perumbavoor branch. Beyond his job, he is also a painter who enjoys creating artworks.