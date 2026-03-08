Book Release of 'Begum Sultana' by Mini Aarama, presented by Mullakkara Ratnakaran in Thiruvananthapuram, Association of Kerala Govt. College Teachers State Conference in Kollam, free eye and dental camp organized by Edappally Sevabharathi in Kochi, painting exhibition organized by Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala March 8, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Manaveeyam Veedhi: Inauguration of the Kerala Police Nirbhaya Nish Project, Flag-off of Police Vehicles by DGP Rawada Chandrashekhar - 7:30 AM

Inauguration of the Kerala Police Nirbhaya Nish Project, Flag-off of Police Vehicles by DGP Rawada Chandrashekhar - 7:30 AM Statue Padmakabha Auditorium: Vidyadhiraja Aksharasloka Samithi Aksharasloka Sadassu - 3:00 PM

Vidyadhiraja Aksharasloka Samithi Aksharasloka Sadassu - 3:00 PM Press Club : Kalanidhi Trust - Women's Day Celebration, 'Stree Shakti Bhushan' Award Distribution - 3:00 PM

: Kalanidhi Trust - Women's Day Celebration, 'Stree Shakti Bhushan' Award Distribution - 3:00 PM Press Club: Paridhi Publications Book Release - 'Madhura Enna Mandodari' by Yathikumar - 4:00 PM

Paridhi Publications Book Release - 'Madhura Enna Mandodari' by Yathikumar - 4:00 PM Press Club: Book Release of 'Begum Sultana' by Mini Aarama, presented by Mullakkara Ratnakaran - 4:00 PM

Book Release of 'Begum Sultana' by Mini Aarama, presented by Mullakkara Ratnakaran - 4:00 PM Maruthurkadavu Anjali Garden K-Block, G-1 Residence : Vayalar Sangeetharatna Award for Prof. Thrikkariyoor R. Rajalakshmi

: Vayalar Sangeetharatna Award for Prof. Thrikkariyoor R. Rajalakshmi Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Exhibition of paintings by women artists - 10:00 AM

Exhibition of paintings by women artists - 10:00 AM Nedungad Ward Councillor Office: Free Eye Check-up Camp - 9:30 AM

Free Eye Check-up Camp - 9:30 AM Sreekaryam Thatwamasi Atmavidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 PM

Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 PM Kovalam Vellalar Kerala Arts and Crafts Village: As part of International Women's Day celebration, 'Vow Women's Week'. Theatre dance based on Raja Ravi Varma paintings - 5:00 PM

As part of International Women's Day celebration, 'Vow Women's Week'. Theatre dance based on Raja Ravi Varma paintings - 5:00 PM Karamana Thycaudpady Community Hall: Inauguration of Samashti Educational Charitable Forum by Minister V Sivankutty - 4:30 PM

Inauguration of Samashti Educational Charitable Forum by Minister V Sivankutty - 4:30 PM Thycaud Model H.S. School: Various programs of Malayalam Pallikkoodam along with Harithakarma Sena members of Thycaud Ward - 11:00 AM

Various programs of Malayalam Pallikkoodam along with Harithakarma Sena members of Thycaud Ward - 11:00 AM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: City Police Athletic Meet - 10:00 AM

Kollam

District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall: Association of Kerala Govt. College Teachers State Conference, Delegate Conference continues - 10:00 AM

Association of Kerala Govt. College Teachers State Conference, Delegate Conference continues - 10:00 AM Ashramam Ground: Kollam Catholic Charismatic Convention organized by Kollam Catholic Charismatic Fellowship - 3:30 PM

Kollam Catholic Charismatic Convention organized by Kollam Catholic Charismatic Fellowship - 3:30 PM Thuyyam Kaikettia Eesho Pilgrimage Centre: Lent Pilgrimage - Eucharistic Adoration - 5:00 PM, Holy Mass - 5:30 PM, 7:00 PM, 10:00 AM, 12:30 PM, 5:00 PM, Way of the Cross - 11:30 AM

Kottayam

Kottayam IMA Hall : Private Building Contractors Association District Convention. Inauguration by State President C.K. Velayudhan - 10:00 AM

: Private Building Contractors Association District Convention. Inauguration by State President C.K. Velayudhan - 10:00 AM Thirunakkara BMS District Office: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh District Committee Women's Day Celebration. Free Thyroid Check-up and Blood Test Camp - 8:00 AM, Conference Inauguration by Saritha Iyer - 10:30 AM

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh District Committee Women's Day Celebration. Free Thyroid Check-up and Blood Test Camp - 8:00 AM, Conference Inauguration by Saritha Iyer - 10:30 AM P K Kumaran Achari Memorial Hall, Chelliozhukkam Road: Vishwakarma Service Society Taluk Union Public Meeting and Reception for State Leaders - 3:00 PM

Vishwakarma Service Society Taluk Union Public Meeting and Reception for State Leaders - 3:00 PM P M Radhakrishnan's Sreeragam Residence, Pakkil: Samastha Kerala Variyar Samajam Kottayam South Unit Public Meeting and Office Bearer Election - 3:00 PM

Kochi

Ernakulam Rajendra Maidan: Muthappan Thiruvappana Festival by Ernakulam Muthappan Bhakthajana Samithi. Thiruvappana and Muthappan Purappadu, Darshan for devotees - 6:00 AM, Mudiyazhikkal and Conclusion - 5:00 PM

Muthappan Thiruvappana Festival by Ernakulam Muthappan Bhakthajana Samithi. Thiruvappana and Muthappan Purappadu, Darshan for devotees - 6:00 AM, Mudiyazhikkal and Conclusion - 5:00 PM Fort Kochi Biennale Venue : Biennale visit and kayaking for Indian Institute of Interior Designers members - 6:30 PM

: Biennale visit and kayaking for Indian Institute of Interior Designers members - 6:30 PM Edappally BTS L.P. School: Free Eye and Dental Camp organized by Edappally Sevabharathi - 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Free Eye and Dental Camp organized by Edappally Sevabharathi - 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ernakulam Sangeetha Theatre: Film screening by Kerala Federation of Women Lawyers and Kochi Metro Film Society. 'Theatre' directed by Sajiin Babu - 9:45 AM, followed by discussion.

Film screening by Kerala Federation of Women Lawyers and Kochi Metro Film Society. 'Theatre' directed by Sajiin Babu - 9:45 AM, followed by discussion. Ernakulam Bharat Hotel: P.G. Kamath Birth Centenary Symposium led by Union Ministry of Culture, Sahitya Akademi, P.G. Kamath Foundation, etc. - 10:00 AM

P.G. Kamath Birth Centenary Symposium led by Union Ministry of Culture, Sahitya Akademi, P.G. Kamath Foundation, etc. - 10:00 AM Kalur Manappatti Parambu Shilpi Arts and Sports Club Hall: Felicitation to Shaiju Damodaran, recipient of Kerala Sports Council Commentator Award - 10:00 AM

Felicitation to Shaiju Damodaran, recipient of Kerala Sports Council Commentator Award - 10:00 AM Kalur IMA House: Free Preventive Training for women by women doctors of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Cochin Branch - 3:30 PM

Free Preventive Training for women by women doctors of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Cochin Branch - 3:30 PM Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Kavimoola - 3:00 PM, Felicitation of Edappally Senior Citizens Forum - 5:00 PM, Ganamela by Changampuzha Raagavedi - 6:00 PM

Kavimoola - 3:00 PM, Felicitation of Edappally Senior Citizens Forum - 5:00 PM, Ganamela by Changampuzha Raagavedi - 6:00 PM Vytilla Kunnara Park : Exhibition organized by the Local Self-Government Department and Corporation as part of seeking public opinion on the draft Vytilla Local Area Plan - 4:30 PM

: Exhibition organized by the Local Self-Government Department and Corporation as part of seeking public opinion on the draft Vytilla Local Area Plan - 4:30 PM Kadavanthra Soyus Library: Women's Day Celebration. Discourse by Dr. Jalaja - 5:00 PM

Women's Day Celebration. Discourse by Dr. Jalaja - 5:00 PM Ernakulam Holiday Inn: Business Man of the Year Award presentation by State Forum of Bankers Clubs Kerala - 6:30 PM

Kozhikode

Aazhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training organized by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre - 6:15 AM

Free Yoga Training organized by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre - 6:15 AM Beach Open Stage Premises: Walkathon organized by women employees of Calicut City Service Co-operative Society in connection with International Women's Day celebration. Inauguration by Arm Wrestling International Player K. Mini - 6:30 AM

Walkathon organized by women employees of Calicut City Service Co-operative Society in connection with International Women's Day celebration. Inauguration by Arm Wrestling International Player K. Mini - 6:30 AM Nalanda Auditorium: 'Sahakaranaratnam' Cooperative Reality Show organized by Team Cooperative - 9:00 AM

'Sahakaranaratnam' Cooperative Reality Show organized by Team Cooperative - 9:00 AM Town Hall: M. Bhaskaran Memorial Prathibha Award Presentation instituted by Calicut Town Service Co-operative Bank and Reception for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Kerala Bank Chairman. Inauguration by Minister A.K. Saseendran - 9:30 AM

M. Bhaskaran Memorial Prathibha Award Presentation instituted by Calicut Town Service Co-operative Bank and Reception for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Kerala Bank Chairman. Inauguration by Minister A.K. Saseendran - 9:30 AM Beypore Thambi Road: Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 9:00 AM

Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 9:00 AM Beypore Vaikom Muhammad Basheer Road: Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 9:30 AM

Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 9:30 AM Cheruvannoor Mammalikkadavu Road: Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 10:00 AM

Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 10:00 AM Ramanattukara Parammal Road: Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 10:30 AM

Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 10:30 AM Ramanattukara Alungal Pattayikkal Road: Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 11:00 AM

Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 11:00 AM Puthuppally Thampan Road, Feroke: Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 11:30 AM

Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 11:30 AM Pavamani Road Police Club: International Women's Day Celebration organized by Taluk Legal Services Committee in association with NIT Calicut Knowledge Systems - Meditation and Pranayama Class. Inauguration by Additional Police Superintendent S. Shamsudheen - 11:00 AM

International Women's Day Celebration organized by Taluk Legal Services Committee in association with NIT Calicut Knowledge Systems - Meditation and Pranayama Class. Inauguration by Additional Police Superintendent S. Shamsudheen - 11:00 AM Academy Art Gallery: Painting Exhibition organized by Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan - 11:00 AM

Painting Exhibition organized by Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan - 11:00 AM Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 - 11:00 AM

Kerala Auto Show 2026 - 11:00 AM Mananchira Sports Council Hall: As part of International Women's Day celebration, Penkoott Public Meeting and Discussion on New Labor Laws - 2:00 PM

As part of International Women's Day celebration, Penkoott Public Meeting and Discussion on New Labor Laws - 2:00 PM Kairali Vedhi Auditorium: Seminar 'Women's Entrepreneurship and Financial Security' organized by Indian Youth Association in connection with International Women's Day celebration - 2:00 PM

Seminar 'Women's Entrepreneurship and Financial Security' organized by Indian Youth Association in connection with International Women's Day celebration - 2:00 PM Hotel Pournamount Tower: Program 'Nirbhayam - Sabhimanam' with Sisters, organized by 'Kanyastreekalkoppam' Forum - with Sister Ranitty - 2:30 PM

Program 'Nirbhayam - Sabhimanam' with Sisters, organized by 'Kanyastreekalkoppam' Forum - with Sister Ranitty - 2:30 PM Bhatroad Beach: Painting Camp as part of International Women's Day celebration by Nirakkoottu Women Artists Group - 3:00 PM

Painting Camp as part of International Women's Day celebration by Nirakkoottu Women Artists Group - 3:00 PM Kakodi West Badirur: Inauguration of EMS Charitable Society Building Construction by Minister A.K. Saseendran - 3:00 PM

Inauguration of EMS Charitable Society Building Construction by Minister A.K. Saseendran - 3:00 PM Kadalundi Community Hall: Kadalundi Panchayat Hindu Ekatha Sammelanam (Unity Conference) - 4:00 PM

Kadalundi Panchayat Hindu Ekatha Sammelanam (Unity Conference) - 4:00 PM Kumara Swamy: Chelanur Panchayat Ekatha Sammelanam. Inauguration by Thapasyya State Secretary Rajani Suresh - 4:00 PM

Chelanur Panchayat Ekatha Sammelanam. Inauguration by Thapasyya State Secretary Rajani Suresh - 4:00 PM Opposite Elias Church, Edanthara Road: Foundation stone laying for the 21st house under Siyasko Abhaya Project - Dr. C.P. Mustafa - 4:30 PM

Foundation stone laying for the 21st house under Siyasko Abhaya Project - Dr. C.P. Mustafa - 4:30 PM Town Hall: International Women's Day Celebration organized by Anweshi - Inauguration by Sister Ranitt - 5:00 PM

International Women's Day Celebration organized by Anweshi - Inauguration by Sister Ranitt - 5:00 PM Kizhakke Nadakkavu: Mananchira - Vellimadukunnu Road Development - Victory of 35 years of struggle - Joyful Gathering - 5:00 PM