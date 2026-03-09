Packets of ganja were recovered from a car that overturned into the yard of a house near Subrahmanya Temple at Oorakkad in Kizhakkambalam, near Kochi, on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 8.45 pm, when the car carrying a group of youths reportedly lost control and plunged about 12 feet down from the road into the courtyard of a house belonging to Jayan of Muringanattu.

Residents who heard the crash rushed to the spot and tried to help those inside the vehicle. While assisting them, they noticed packets of ganja inside the car and immediately alerted the police.

Before officers from the Thadiyittaparambu police station reached the scene, one of the youths in the vehicle managed to flee. Another youth who sustained injuries in the accident was shifted by police to a private hospital in Pazhanganad for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the ganja was being transported for sale or for personal use. A search is under way to trace the youth who escaped from the spot.