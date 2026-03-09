Thiruvananthapuram: KSU state vice president Yadhu Krishnan M J on Monday filed a complaint with the state police chief against Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar amid a political controversy triggered by statements made by the minister's wife, Bindhu Menon, to the media.

In a Facebook post, Yadhu Krishnan raised a series of questions to the media and the police, alleging that serious issues raised by the minister's wife had not been properly addressed. The KSU leader also asked whether the police had examined the complaint reportedly made by the minister's wife through the emergency helpline and whether any inquiry had been conducted into the incident.

The controversy follows allegations by Bindhu Menon, who told the media that she had a spat with the minister over his alleged relationship with other women.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticised the state government, questioning the police's response and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's silence. Speaking to the media in Kozhikode on Monday, Satheesan asked what justice ordinary women in Kerala could expect if even a minister's wife did not receive protection. He alleged that the police failed to properly inquire into the complaint despite being informed and demanded that the Chief Minister clarify the government's stand and what action would be taken on the allegations.

The District Congress Committee organised a march to the Secretariat demanding the minister's resignation, which was stopped by the police, leading to a brief scuffle when some protesters attempted to cross the barricade.