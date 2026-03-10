Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, a meeting of the Kerala State Transport Authority has decided to allow tourist buses to be painted in colours other than white. However, large cut-outs of film stars cannot be displayed on the exterior of the vehicles, the Authority said.

It was in 2022 that the state government decided that all tourist buses registered in Kerala should be painted only in white, following a major accident in Palakkad’s Vadakkanchery in which several people, including school students on an excursion, lost their lives.

The colour code was relaxed at the Authority’s meeting after considering complaints from tourist bus operators based in Kerala that the white colour of the vehicles was adversely affecting their business. According to operators, tourist buses from other states were getting more trips in Kerala as they were painted in multiple colours. Considering the complaint, the Authority recommended to the state government that tourist buses be allowed any colour.

The Authority’s meeting, held on March 9, also addressed the issue of numerous applications for rent-a-bike operations in the state. After discussions, the Authority decided to formulate additional guidelines in this regard and issue permits to operators.