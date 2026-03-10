Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has moved to correct a technical glitch that resulted in members of the same family, including husbands and wives, being assigned to different polling booths during the creation of new polling booths ahead of the Assembly elections.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been directed to rectify the anomaly and ensure that such family members are placed under a single booth. The directive has been conveyed to the field level through the respective district collectors.

As per the instructions, BLOs must complete the necessary procedures by filling out Form 8 themselves to facilitate the correction. Form 8 enables such changes without altering the voter’s name in the electoral roll. Action can also be taken in cases where voters have not filed complaints, as well as in instances identified directly by the BLOs.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, the Election Commission issued clear instructions that voters residing within the same residence association, locality, or along the same road should be included in the same polling booth. Nearly 5,000 new booths were created after the number of voters per booth was reduced to below 1,200. The technical error occurred during the subsequent redistribution of voters across these newly formed booths. The exclusion and inclusion of voters during the SIR process also resulted in members of the same family being placed in different booths.

Voters can also seek booth change

If members of the same family find themselves listed under different polling booths, they can apply to have the issue corrected and be included under a single booth. This can be done by submitting Form 8 on the website ceo.kerala.gov.in by providing details such as the voter’s name, address and other relevant information from the electoral roll.

Although the form does not contain a specific column to indicate the desired booth, officials say the process can still be simplified by uploading supporting documents with certain indications. Instead of uploading address proof documents as they are, applicants are advised to place the document on a sheet of paper and take a photograph. At the bottom of the sheet, they should write the name and number of the booth where the other family members are registered before uploading it. Based on this indication, the BLOs will recommend that the voter be directed to the appropriate booth.