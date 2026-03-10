'Femininity' Art Exhibition in Kottayam; felicitation of Dr N J Nandini, recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award, in Kochi; women's blood donation camp in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on March 10, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Palode Perakuzhi Govt. LPS: Foundation stone laying ceremony for school building construction and annual day celebration. Inauguration by D.K. Murali MLA, Presidential address by Panchayat President Perayam Jayen, presence of Block Panchayat President. 11:00 am

Statue Hotel Poorna: Monthly meeting of the Association of Retired Treasury Staff. 10:00 am

Kottayam

DC Kizhakemuri Edathil, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Femininity' Art Exhibition – 10:00 am.

Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Nature Life Monthly Seminar. 'Summer Diseases and Remedies' Dr. Jacob Vattikundil – 10:30 am.

Public Library Art Gallery: Women's Art Exhibition – 11:00 am.

Ernakulam

Pulleppady District Homoeo Hospital: Competition 'Yogini' for women and yoga teachers, organized by Ayush Homoeo Department – 9:30 am

Pulleppady District Homoeo Hospital: Competition 'Yogini' for women and yoga teachers, organized by Ayush Homoeo Department – 9:30 am

Maharajas College English Main Hall: Felicitation of Dr N J Nandini, recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award – Music Director Sharath – 10:00 am, Dr N J Nandini's Music Concert – 10:30 am

Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: Seminar on 'Artificial Intelligence – Possibilities and Challenges', Drama Discussion – 5:00 pm

Palarivattom KCY Hope: Handover of keys for two new houses under the House Challenge project – 5:00 pm

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattam' (Weekly Program), 'Happy Old Age and Healthy Lifestyle' – 5:30 pm, Book Discussion – Susmesh Chandroth's 'Vazhichavattam' – 6:30 pm

Kozhikode