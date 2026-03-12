Key events in Kerala today: KSRTC vintage bus flag-off, auto show mark March 12
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kowdiar Palace Front: Flag-off of KSRTC's Vintage Bus. Minister K B Ganesh Kumar - 2 pm
- Shastamangalam Minority Commission Headquarters: Minority Commission Sitting - 11 am
- Thycaud Police Parade Ground: Distribution of Badge of Honour to police officers who have excelled in various fields - 4 pm
- Palaayam Bhagyamala Auditorium: Joint Council North District Conference, Delegate Conference. Inauguration by G R Anil - 10.30 am
- Medical College Old Auditorium: Seminar on Palliative Care and End-of-Life Death - 4.30 pm
Kottayam
- KC Mammen Mappillai Hall: Inauguration of the 2026 Olympic Wave program organised by the District Olympic Association. Collector Chetan Kumar Meena - 2 pm.
- Kottayam Hotel Idea: Discussion by experts in the climate and health sectors. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Family Welfare, Dr Rajan Khobragade - 10 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idathile Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: 'Femininity' Art Exhibition - 10 am.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Women's Art Exhibition - 11 am.
- Near Collectorate, Netaji Road: Consecration of Sanjose Building Complex. Dr Thomas Mar Thimotheos - 5 pm.
Ernakulam
- Bolgatty Palace KTDC Convention Centre: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the Marine Eco City being constructed on the land of the State Housing Construction Board at Marine Drive. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 4 pm
- Gandhinagar GCDA Shopping Complex: Inauguration of the Clint Art Gallery set up by GCDA. Minister P Rajeev - 10.30 am
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Women's Day celebration organised jointly by Karikkamuri Residents Association and Chavara Cultural Centre. Inauguration by T J Vinod MLA - 5.30 pm.
- Pullepady IEI Bhavan: Inauguration of the International Women's Day celebration organised by the Institution of Engineers India. Dr Mary Matilda - 6 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Mrudula Sparsham' Special School Art Programs - 6 pm
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Samudaya Mandiram: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6.15 am.
- Kottooli Central Congress Office: Unveiling of N V Rajan's photograph by DCC President K. Praveenkumar at 8 am.
- Beach DTPC Arena Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar: Handicraft Fair led by the Ministry of Textiles, Development Commissioner of Handicrafts at 10 am.
- Medical College: Bones and Beyond Orthopaedic Trauma Study Class at 10 am.
- Shikshak Sadan: State-level seminar related to educational activities in coastal and tribal areas, inaugurated by MLA Thottathil Raveendran at 10 am, organised by DIET.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show at 11 am.
- Kottooli Central: Inauguration of the public meeting in memory of N V Rajan by K C Abu at 6.30 pm.
