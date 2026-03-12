Pathanamthitta: The Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala will open at 5 pm on March 14 for the monthly poojas of the Malayalam month of Meenam. Melsanthi (chief priest) Prasad E D will open the sanctum in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanar and light the ceremonial lamp.

The temple will open for devotees at 5 am on March 15, the first day of Meenam. Rituals including Kalabhabhishekam and Padipooja will be performed from the first day. The temple will close at 10 pm on March 19 after the completion of the Meenam poojas.

The temple will reopen at 5 pm on March 22 for the annual Sabarimala festival. The ceremonial flag hoisting (Kodiyettu), marking the beginning of the festival, will take place on March 23 between 11.30 am and 12 noon. Utsavabali will be performed every day after the noon pooja from March 24 to March 31. The Pallivetta ritual will take place on March 31.

The Arattu ceremony will be held at Pamba River on April 1. The Arattu procession will leave Sannidhanam at 9 am and proceed to Pamba. After the ritual, the procession will return to Sannidhanam and the temple will close at 10 pm. Devotees wishing to have darshan must book their slots through the Virtual Queue system on www.sabarimalaonline.org