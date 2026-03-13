Key events in Kerala today: World Kidney Day, National Moot Court Competition mark March 13
Thiruvananthapuram
- Govt. Arts College: Inauguration of the construction of the Centenary Academic Block, Minister R. Bindu, 11 am.
- Thonnakkal Life Science Park: Inauguration of Kerala Central Laboratory Animal Facility, Minister P. Rajeev, 5.30 pm.
- Fort Pranavam Building: Inauguration of Pazhavangadi Sree Mahaganapathi Dialysis Centre, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, 9 am.
- Press Club: Human Rights Federation Discussion, Iftar Meet, K Muraleedharan, 4 pm.
- Press Club: Thapasya Arts and Literature Forum Discussion Meeting, Sreekumaran Thampi, Dr M.G. Sashibhooshan, Dr George Onakkoor, 5 pm.
- Manaveeyam Veethi: Seminar 'Land Ruled by War' organised by District Library Council, M. Swaraj, 4 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College New Auditorium: PTA Merit Award Distribution, Dr K Vasuki, 10 am.
- Kottayam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Concert by Dr Ranganayaki Sachidananda, organised by Swati Thirunal Music Sabha, 5.30 pm.
- Sreekaryam Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Kerala Economic Association Annual Conference, 2.30 pm.
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: Free Film Screening, Korean film 'Mother', 6.30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library Hall: Sustainable Agriculture Training Class. M. Kurian – 10 am.
- Public Library Art Gallery: 'She - Raises' Art Exhibition – 11 am.
- Sreerama Hanuman Devasthanam at Thirunakkara Thrikkaikatt Swamiyar Madam: Bhagavatha Sapthahayagnam. Vishnu Sahasranama Japam, Prabatha Keerthanam, Community Prayer, Mangalacharana – 6 pm.
- Public Library Hall: Vallathol Commemoration. Abraham Itticheria, Dr K Subramanyam – 5 pm.
- Muppaikkadu LP School: Centenary Celebration. Former Teachers and Students Meet – 10 am, Honouring Former Teachers, Former PTA Presidents, and Development Committee Members, Mega Grandparents Meet, Centenary Proclamation Procession – 2 pm, Inauguration of Public Meeting. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 5 pm.
Ernakulam
- Hotel Taj Vivanta: KM A Women Leadership Conclave - Inauguration by Mariyam Mammen Mathew at 10 am.
- Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Premises: Suvija Treatment Plant Inauguration by Mayor V.K. Minimol at 5:30 pm.
- Kochi Corporation Office: Inauguration of Citizen Facilitation Centre, Single Window System, Biometric Punching System, Mobile Food Lab, and Media Centre by T J Vinod MLA at 3 pm.
- TD ambalanada: Flagging off the Cycle Message Rally by the District Committee of Residents' Association Coordination Council (RACO) at 5 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhi Square: Sarvodaya Mela organised by Moozhikkulam Shala and Gandhi Peace Foundation at 10 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: World Kidney Day Celebration organised by the Association of Cochin Nephrologists at 5.30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Workshop by District Library Council, featuring Dr Dharmaraj Adatt, Shaji George Pranantha at 10 am.
- Ernakulam Govt. Law College: National Moot Court Competition - Inauguration by Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan at 5:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6.15 am.
- Beach in front of the Corporation Office: Walkathon organised by Swachh Sarvekshan and Nari Leads Swachata at 8 am.
- Beach DTPC Arena, Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar: Handicraft Fair organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Development Commissioner of Handicrafts at 10 am.
- Training Centre at District Veterinary Campus: Inauguration of the second phase of vaccination for Goat Pox Eradication Campaign in the district – by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan at 10.30 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show at 11 am.
- Town Hall: 'Journey of Hope' – Announcement of the Mutagramam project by Care Foundation and Namco, Inauguration of distribution of tickets for Samanvaya Mega Show by Thottathil Raveendran MLA at 3 pm.
- Mankavu: Inauguration of the work for the Corporation Mini Stadium, constructed using the asset development fund of Ahmed Devarkovil MLA, by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA at 4.30 pm.
