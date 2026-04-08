Wayanad: A leopard that had been creating panic in Kaniyambetta and Panamaram panchayats due to repeated cattle-lifting incidents was captured by the Forest Department on Wednesday morning, but died later in the day.

The leopard had been preying on domestic animals, including goats, in Pulikkal Kunnu, Karimbummal and Vadochal over the past few days. It was also recently sighted after entering a two-wheeler showroom in Karimbummal town along the Panamaram–Mananthavady Road, where it damaged the seats of several new bikes.

The latest incident was reported early Wednesday when the leopard killed three goats belonging to Vasudevan Nair at Odakolly near Panamaram town.

Soon after, the animal was trapped in a cage set by the Forest Department at Odakolly, bringing relief to local residents. However, officials said at the time of shifting the animal that it appeared unwell and required treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leopard was later shifted to the Animal Hospices and Palliative Care Unit at Kupadi in Sulthan Bathery, where it reportedly died.

Panamaram panchayat ward member Shajahan said people were spending sleepless nights as the leopard continued to target livestock. “The animal often killed livestock in sheds at night and dragged them to nearby farms. With vast coffee plantations in the area, it could easily hide and attack,” he said.