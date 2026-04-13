Munnar: Not even an electric fence could hold back Padayappa, as the tusker broke into the waste treatment plant at Kallar yet again to feed on discarded food.

It was around 5 PM on Saturday that Padayappa made its way into the plant in Nallathanni, feasting on fruit and vegetable waste. The panchayat stores food waste and fruit and vegetable refuse collected from Munnar and nearby areas at the facility for the production of bio manure.

Wild animals, including tuskers, had frequently strayed into the plant in the past, often causing damage. To curb such intrusions, the panchayat installed an electric fence stretching 700 metres around the facility four months ago at a cost of Rs. 8 lakh. The fence had kept elephants at bay during this period. However, in its search for food, Padayappa breached the barrier and entered the plant, feeding on unsegregated waste, including plastic.

Though the Rapid Response Team of the Forest department managed to drive the tusker away on Saturday night, Padayappa was spotted again in the vicinity of the plant on Sunday.