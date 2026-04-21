Key events in Kerala today: Alcohol de-addiction meet, dental camp mark April 21
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Release of volume 7 of the Malayalam translation of the official report of Constituent Assembly discussions in Thiruvananthapuram; alcohol de-addiction meet in Kottayam; Mohiniyattam performance by Jamsheena Jamal in Kochi, Athirathram video exhibition by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation in Kozhikode; among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club - TNG Hall: Release of Krishna Pujappura's book 'Dracula Nammude Aala' - Architect G. Shankar - 5:00 pm
- Legislative Assembly Banquet Hall: Release of Volume 7 of the Malayalam translation of the official report of Constituent Assembly discussions - Speaker A N Shamseer
- Kerala Bhasha Institute, NV Hall: Book release of 'Asamathwathinte Pennidangal' authored by Dr VT Sheeba - 11:00 am
Kottayam
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.
- Njalikuzhi MGM Church: Alcohol De-addiction Meet - 6:40 pm.
Ernakulam
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Society: Aazhvattam by Senior Citizens Forum, Practical Application of AI, Ullas Ponnadi – 5:30 pm
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Monthly program by Beem, the cultural and arts organization of bank employees, Mohiniyattam by Jamsheena Jamal – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Aapthamithra Training 10:00 am
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram Video Exhibition by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation led by Acharya M R Rajesh, Inauguration by Yogesh Prabhu 10:00 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumprath's Art Exhibition 11:00 am
- Thali Mahakshetram: Festival Celebration - Flag Lowering Ceremony 4:30 pm, Procession to Aarattu 5:00 pm
- Behind Tagore Hall, Near Anglo Indian School Ground: Aries Kalanilayam's "Raktharaskhas" Drama 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm
- Idiyangara Junction: Wisdom Campaign District Level Inauguration, Discourse by Shihab Edakkara 7:00 pm
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