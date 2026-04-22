Idukki: The body of a 60-year-old man who was swept away in the Thodupuzha river was recovered on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mohandas, a resident of Keecheril (Souparnika) in Manakkad.

He had gone to bathe at a riverside ghat near his house around 7 pm on Tuesday when he was caught in a strong current and went missing.

After he failed to return home, his family launched a search and later found his scooter and clothes near the ghat, following which they alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.

A search operation was initiated the same night, but he could not be traced. On Wednesday morning, the scuba team from the Fire and Rescue Services found his body near a ghat close to the Manakkad temple. The body has been shifted to the Thodupuzha District Hospital mortuary.

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He is survived by his wife Sujaya (document writer, Thodupuzha), son Ananthu, and daughter Anjitha (Dubai). His son-in-law is Amal (Dubai).