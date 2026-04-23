Kottayam: As sweeping changes reshape school curricula and exam patterns across boards, Manorama Online is hosting a webinar to help students and parents navigate the transition. The session will be held at 7 pm on April 24. Registration is now open.

The Centre has begun implementing extensive reforms in the CBSE curriculum and examination patterns, with similar changes set to follow in the ICSE and ISC streams. These reforms are being introduced in line with the recommendations of the National School Curriculum Framework under the National Education Policy.

The Manorama Online Premium webinar offers students, parents, and teachers an opportunity to gain clarity on these developments. Titled “Crack CBSE–ICSE”, the session will be led by Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The webinar is open to students, parents, and teachers, with participation limited to those who register on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at https://mnol.in/dyrz3v1.

For more details, contact: 0481-2587262

WhatsApp: 9895395225