Key events in Kerala today: Career guidance class, dental camp, ONV Kurup memorial meet on April 26
Mail This Article
×
A gathering and discussion on the topic 'ONV in Memories' in Kochi; Medical summit organised by Fraternity Movement State Committee and Medical Fraternity in Kozhikode; Dental Camp at Manganam Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, April 26, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kilimanoor Vyaparabhavan: Raja Ravi Varma Birth Anniversary Celebration by Kalam Cultural Committee, Drawing Competition - 9:00 am, Art Award Presentation, Nemom Pushparaj, Dr M G Sashi Bhushan - 12:30 pm.
- Karett Karthika Hotel: Kerala State Ex-Service League Pullayil Unit Women's Wing Annual Celebration, Retd Colonel B Surendran - 9:30 am, Cultural Programs, Honouring, Prize Distribution - 2:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Public Library Hall: Cultural gathering 'Souhruda Sayahnam' in connection with Prof G Geetha's 'Chitra Geetham Art and Craft Show' Exhibition - 5:00 pm.
- Kottayam IMA Hall: Private Building Contractors Association District Family Meet. Inauguration by K Anil Kumar - 2:30 pm.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp - 10:30 am.
Kochi
- Ernakulam Sahodara Soudham: Career Guidance Class led by Sree Narayana Seva Sangham - Inauguration by T J Vinod MLA - 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Hotel Gokulam Park: Oculoplasty Association of India Conference - 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithiyayogam - Topic: ONV in Memories - 11:00 am.
- Kadavantra Soyus Library: Lecture by Former Kerala Animal Husbandry Director Dr G Madhavan Nair in connection with Veterinary Day - 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Memorial for Edappally resident N. Ramachandran, who was martyred in Pahalgam by terrorists - Justice N Nagresh - 10:00 am.
- Kaloor Renewal Centre: NCP (S) General Body Meeting - 2:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Calicut Beach, Customs Road - Near Galaxy Al Safa Tower: Ziasco Abhaya Project - Foundation Stone Laying for the 25th House - Kozhikode Chief Qazi Muhammadkoya Jamallulayli - 8:30 am.
- Sarovaram Calicut Trade Centre: Lions International 318-E District Convention - Chief Guest Principal Secretary Raju Narayana Swamy - 9:30 am.
- Akalapuzha Houseboat: War Injured Veterans Association Kerala First Anniversary and Family Meet - 10:00 am.
- Tali Corporation Jubilee Hall: Medical Summit organized by Fraternity Movement State Committee and Medical Fraternity - Inauguration by Welfare Party State President Razak Paleri - 10:00 am.
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram closing ceremony by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh - Inauguration by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, Award Presentation of Sangeethabharathi Award to Singer M.G. Sreekumar - 10:00 am.
- Hotel Next Stay Kasaba Inn: Jain University's 'Meet the JGU Team - In Your City' Program - 10:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Art Exhibition - 11:00 am.
- Behind Tagore Hall, Near Anglo Indian School Ground: Aries Kala Nilayam's Raktharakshass Play - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm.
- Beach: Caafit Cricket Premier League for IT Sector Employees - 3:00 pm.
- K P Kesava Menon Hall: Kolenchery Calvary Prayer Fellowship Gospel Meeting - Dr. N.M. Joseph - 3:00 pm.
- West Nadakkavu Nedungadi Garden Ground: West Nadakkavu Rain Residents Association Annual Meet and Family Gathering - Inauguration by Traffic CI Abdul Hakim - 5:00 pm.
- Malaparambu Housing Colony Hall: Dr M G S Narayanan's First Death Anniversary - Commemorative Meeting - Former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai - 5:30 pm.
- Beach Cosmopolitan Club: Malabar Chamber of Commerce Family Fest - 5:30 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.