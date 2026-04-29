The exit poll results for Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be out on Wednesday evening. The results of Manorama News and C Voter exit poll for Kerala assembly elections will be broadcast on Manorama News on Wednesday from 7pm.

As part of the exit poll, information on votes cast was collected from as many as 28,848 voters between April 9 and 24. The sample has been chosen based on the demographics, socio-economic structure of Kerala, which enhances the accuracy of the results.

The exit poll results will give answers on general trend in Kerala and detailed insights on 14 districts. Besides, it will unravel the picture in hot seats which witnessed stiff fights. Crucial factors like vote share advantage, popular choice for the post of the Chief Minister will be covered.

The Election Commission of India under Section 126A of the Rep Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on April 9, 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on April 29, 2026 (Wednesday).

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The second phase polling in West Bengal in 142 constituencies will conclude on Wednesday. Elections were held in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on April 9 followed by Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal voted in two phases; on April 23 and 29.

In 2021, the results of six exit polls by national channels and agencies predicted an LDF rule in Kerala. The projections in favour of LDF were as follows

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84-92

104-120

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93-111

72-79

72-80

71-77

The LDF came to power with 99 seats in 2021. In the 2026 assembly elections, CPM state secretary MV Govindan has claimed that the front will win over 90 seats and return to power for the third time in a row. Internal party assessments have however set the number of seats between 72 and 76. Opposition leader V D Satheesan has repeatedly exuded confidence that the Congress will win over 100 seats.