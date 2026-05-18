A college professor was killed and his son seriously injured in a collision between a scooter and a car at Thodupuzha on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dr Bijoj Thomas (53), a professor in the Chemistry Department of Newman College, Thodupuzha and a resident of Sunview Villa, Plantation, Karinkunnam. His 12-year-old son, George Thomas, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred around 7.15 am at Venmani Koodathotty junction on the Vannappuram–Chelachuvad road. Bijoj and his son were returning from their ancestral home at Thekkumthandu near Rajapuram in Murickassery when their scooter collided with a car driven by a native of Kanjikuzhy coming from the opposite direction.

The impact threw both father and son onto the road, while the car veered off and crashed into the roadside boundary area. Bus employees who arrived at the spot immediately carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Thodupuzha. However, Bijoj succumbed to his injuries, while George Thomas suffered severe injuries to his arm, head and lungs.

Bijoj is survived by his wife, Jino, a teacher at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pala, and his daughter, Arna Nesa Thomas.

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The body will be kept for public homage at Newman College, Thodupuzha, at 9 am on Tuesday. Funeral rites will begin at the family residence in Karinkunnam Plantation at 9.30 am, followed by burial at Little Flower Church, Nediyakadu.