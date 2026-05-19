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The newly elected members of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will take oath on Thursday at 9 am at the Legislative Assembly building under the chairmanship of pro-tem Speaker G Sudhakaran. Meanwhile, the appointed pro-tem Speaker will take the oath before the Governor at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

The election to the post of Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will be held on Friday. The Governor will address the Assembly on May 29 as part of the commencement of the new session.

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