Chittur: Despite its sprawling multi-storey complex and modern facade, emergency care at Chittur Taluk Hospital often begins with confusion, delays and a desperate search for help. Complaints are mounting that the hospital lacks adequate staff to assist patients arriving in ambulances and other vehicles.

The issue once again came into sharp focus on Tuesday when a young man who suffered serious leg injuries in an accident near Pooppalam in Vilayodi had to be lifted out of an autorickshaw and shifted to a wheelchair by fellow patients and bystanders at the hospital. Despite crying out in pain for more than 10 minutes while seated inside the vehicle, only a woman staff member from the hospital came forward to assist him.

There are also widespread complaints that attendants are often unavailable or reluctant to assist even seriously injured patients arriving at the hospital. The shortage of security personnel, too, is said to be severely affecting the day-to-day functioning of the hospital. Though a separate parking area has been earmarked for vehicles, many continue to park haphazardly along the access road, frequently obstructing the movement of ambulances.

Patients, meanwhile, have also alleged that some doctors behave rudely towards those seeking treatment at the hospital. Ironically, the same doctors are far more courteous at their private clinics, they claim. While the hospital houses most treatment facilities within its multi-storey complex, staff shortages often hamper its functioning, leading to treatment delays and frequent verbal confrontations between patients and hospital authorities.

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Responding to the complaints, hospital superintendent Rahul Varma said attendants are available around-the-clock in the casualty wing and that no complaint regarding the accident victim being denied assistance had come to his notice so far. He also assured that the matter would be looked into.

According to the superintendent, the election process had delayed the appointment of security personnel. However, discussions are underway, and steps are being taken to recruit additional staff in the coming days, he added.