Thiruvananthapuram: The battle for the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition is fast escalating into a full-blown tussle within the Left Democratic Front, with the CPM refusing to yield to the CPI's demand for the position.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday ruled out any change in the party's stand, asserting that both the Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader of the Opposition posts have traditionally been held by the CPM. Citing precedent, he pointed out that when V S Achuthanandan served as Leader of the Opposition, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was his deputy. Even while holding the party's ground on the issue, Govindan also expressed confidence that the differences between the CPM and CPI could be resolved soon.

The CPI, however, has remained firm on its demand. State secretary Binoy Viswam said the party had not backed away from its stand and that its next course of action would be decided at the state secretariat meeting to be held on Wednesday.

The issue, meanwhile, has triggered debate within the CPI. A section of leaders has argued that the party's legislators should sit as a separate bloc in the Assembly if the demand remains unaddressed. Their contention is that, with the demand already in the public domain, there is little room for retreat without losing face. Others, however, have urged caution, warning that such a move could deepen divisions within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

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The standoff has left the LDF unable to convene a joint legislature party meeting. As the Assembly resumed its regular business on Tuesday, only the CPM legislature party meeting could be held. The CPI has formally informed the CPM that it will not participate in an LDF legislature party meeting unless its demand is addressed.

With the Assembly set to adjourn temporarily on Wednesday before reconvening for the Budget session, efforts are expected to gather pace during the break to resolve the issue.