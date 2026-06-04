Kattappana: Since childhood, Esther Maria Tomy’s formula for success in life has been to never allow the lack of height to prevent one from achieving heights. Esther stands a mere 80 cm tall and weighs barely 10 kg. However, these physical parameters did not prevent her from securing A-Plus grade in all subjects in the recent Kerala Plus-Two (Class 12) examination.

Esther pursued Computer Science for her Plus-Two at St Gerome’s Higher Secondary School (HSS) at Vellayamkudy, near Kattappana, in Idukki. Born as a normal infant, hormonal imbalance had affected her further growth in later years.

Until Class 3, Esther received education at home. “Esther studied Malayalam, Hindi and English on her own,” said her mother Philomena Sebastian, a Sociology teacher at St Gerome’s HSS.

From Class 4, Esther attended regular classes at St Gerome’s HSS, starting her formal school career. Initially, Philomena carried her daughter to school and later, an auto-rickshaw was arranged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with studies, Esther has been working as an IT supporter for a company on a work-from-home arrangement. She is currently preparing to join an engineering course for her higher studies.

Esther’s father, Tomy Joseph, retired as an officer from the Public Works Department (PWD). Mony Maria, Aleena Maria and Daniel Jose are her siblings.