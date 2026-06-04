Idukki: A five-storey building that was under construction collapsed at Pampanar in Peermade here in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred around 3.30 am.

No casualties were reported as no workers were present at the site when the building collapsed. Preliminary assessments suggest that structural defects in the construction may have led to the accident.

Residents of a nearby house had a narrow escape. The building belongs to Agnel, a native of Pampanar. The collapsed structure is currently lying in a dangerous position, posing a threat to neighbouring buildings.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have relocated residents, including families with young children, from nearby buildings due to the risk of further collapse. According to local sources, soil had been filled behind the under-construction building as part of reinforcement work. The pressure exerted by the earth filling is also suspected to have contributed to the collapse.

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A major tragedy was averted, as the building could have fallen onto occupied residential structures in its vicinity. Personnel from the Peermade Police and the Fire and Rescue Services have reached the spot and initiated necessary safety measures.

Officials said the exact cause of the collapse and whether the construction had obtained the required approvals from the panchayat and other authorities will be determined only after a detailed inspection.