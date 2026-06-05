Meenangadi: Every time the world begins to run after a football, Ummerali's home in Meenangadi lights up in Argentina’s colours. For the past several World Cup seasons, Ummerali’s house, and even everyday household items, have been transformed into a celebration of the South American nation’s iconic sky blue and white.

Ever since the days when Diego Maradona mesmerised the football world, Ummerali and his family have remained ardent supporters of Argentina. Drawn to its flair and artistry on the field, they have stood by the team through victories and defeats.

Khadeeja Saffa painting a portrait of Maradona on a building near the house. Photo: Special arrangement

Ummerali’s passion for football, however, is not a recent development. He was once a member of the Calicut University team and played for Kerala alongside prominent players, including I M Vijayan. Though slowed down by a knee injury later, he still forgets all pain once he steps onto the field or talks football.

As the world once again gears up for the grand spectacle of the game, his home at Meenangadi-54 has been transformed into an Argentina-themed space. The roadside walls around the house too have been painted in Argentina colours. A large cut-out of Lionel Messi, who finally delivered the long-awaited World Cup title in the previous edition, now stands near the house. Bedsheets, curtains and every visible element inside have been turned into a mini-Argentina setting. In a building on their premises, a portrait of Maradona painted by his daughter Khadeeja Saffa now greets visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ummerali’s wife Haseena and daughters Ayesha Salma and Khadeeja Saffa share his football enthusiasm. Khadeeja Saffa painted the portrait of Maradona, while Ummerali’s friends Biju Makkootam, Shiju and Ajay helped repaint the house in Argentina colours. Adding more excitement this time is the presence of his brother Saheerali, former captain of the Wayanad district team, who has arrived from Kozhikode to join the celebrations. Ummerali and his family are now counting down the days until Argentina’s World Cup matches begin.