Odayanchal: A local resident who has surrendered part of his land for the widening of the Udayapuram–Periya Road now finds his house under threat from a landslide due to inadequate protection measures taken as part of the project

The house of Udayapuram resident Jaimy Tomy has been facing increasing danger as heavy rains continue to trigger soil erosion in the region. According to the homeowner, he agreed to part with his hillside property only after receiving a written assurance from the Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer that a retaining wall of adequate height would be constructed to safeguard his house after the road widening.

However, once the project was completed, only a two-metre-high concrete retaining wall was built. The family contends that the wall needs to be raised by another 2.5 metres to provide sufficient protection. Large portions of soil have already begun sliding from the embankment above the existing retaining wall.

Situated on elevated terrain, the family fears that continued heavy rainfall could intensify soil erosion and eventually undermine the building's foundation.

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The landslide threat was brought to the attention of the Assistant Engineer and Overseer of the PWD's Kanhangad Division. However, officials have said they cannot raise the retaining wall due to a lack of funds. The homeowner has now decided to seek legal recourse over the issue.