Kochi: Chief Minister V D Satheesan will be the chief patron of the upcoming edition of the ‘Manorama Hortus’ Art and Literature Festival. The third edition of the festival celebrating reading and culture will take place on the shores of the backwaters at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6 this year.

The theme of ‘Hortus 2026’, which touches the lives of people overcoming all barriers between them through letters, ideas, art, opinions and culture, is ‘Life at close quarters’.

While the inaugural edition of Hortus took place in Kozhikode in 2024, the venue shifted to Kochi last year. This year, Kochi will host celebrities from diverse sectors at the event, while people from all sections of the society are invited to attend.