Two women from Tirur in Malappuram have been taken into custody after body parts, suspected to be of a newborn infant, were found at their former residence.

The suspects were Joonsiyath (23), daughter of Ashraf, of Kuttoosanakath House in Ponnani, and Sumayya (34), wife of Sulfikkar, of Karuthedath House in Alathiyur.

Anappadi ward member, Fousiya, told Onmanorama that the incident occurred at a housing quarters nearby. According to her, the occupants who recently moved into the quarters alerted the police after discovering the body parts around 3 pm on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the remains were found after the occupants noticed a foul odour inside the quarters. Police suspect that the former occupants of the residence may be linked to the incident. Based on this suspicion, the two women were taken into custody for questioning.

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The Tirur police have registered a case and are investigating.