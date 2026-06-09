Key events in Kerala today: Book release, motivation class, painting exhibition on June 9
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Several events are scheduled across Kerala on June 9, 2026, including art exhibitions, project inaugurations, and sporting events.
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Key inaugurations include the 'Kuttikkuppayam' project for children in care homes in Kollam and a Merit Day ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.
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Kochi is hosting events related to World Cup Football promotion and a senior citizens' forum discussion, while Kozhikode will feature a program with MLAs.
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Sanghamitra Painting Exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram; inauguration of the 'Kuttikkuppayam' project by the Department of Child Welfare for children in district care homes in Kollam; motivation class for senior citizens in Kottayam; logo release in connection with World Cup Football promotion in Kochi; face-to-Face Program with MLAs in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on June 9, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vazhuthacaud Carmel School Auditorium: Inauguration of Merit Day by Minister Ramesh Chennithala at 9:00 am.
- Museum Auditorium: Sanghamitra Painting Exhibition at 10:00 am.
- Press Club: Book release of 'Dinamanaanam' authored by Dr Binu Thottathil at 4:00 pm.
Kollam
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Inauguration of the 'Kuttikkuppayam' project by the Department of Child Welfare for children in district care homes. Minister Bindu Krishna at 2:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam BCM College Auditorium: Inauguration of the college's autonomous status. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkattu; Inauguration of BCM Evening Academy by Minister Roshi M. John; Inauguration of BCM Research Forum by K. Francis George MP; Inauguration of BCM Academy for Defence Aspirants by Syndicate Member Reji Zachariah - at 10:00 am.
- St. Joseph's Cathedral: Jacobite Syrian Church Diocesan Prayer Fellowship Grace-Filled Meditation and Intercessory Prayer. FrPT. Thomas Palliyampillil, Brother Sunny Pottethara - at 10:00 am.
- Kottayam Valiapally: 99th Adyanthaperunnal of Geevarghese Mar Severios. Motivation Class for Senior Citizens - at 2:30 pm.
- Baruch Bhavan, near Kannukuzhi Bridge, Puthuppally: Bible Class. Pastor P T Thomas - at 7:00 pm.
Kochi
- Kadavanthara Regional Sports Centre: Basketball League Kerala (BLK) Basketball Matches - 7:00 am onwards.
- Corporation Office: Logo release in connection with World Cup Football promotion; Mayor V K Minimol - at 11:00 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Senior Citizens Forum's Aazhchavattam - Discourse on 'The Mind is the Medicine' by Cini Dominic - at 5:30 pm.
- Near Karuvelippady Water Authority Office: Inauguration of Kerala State Higher Goods Owners Association Kochi Regional Office. Muhammad Shiyas MLA at 5:00 pm.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: 'They Came, Across Seas and Oceans' - Painting Exhibition at 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Vellayil Meenus Auditorium: State-level inauguration of Kayakalpam Public Outreach Program by Minister K Muraleedharan at 9:30 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Grievance Redressal Adalath by the State Scheduled Caste and Tribal Commission at 10:30 am.
- Cherooty Road Chamber House: Face-to-Face Program with MLAs organised by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Road: Welcome World Cup organised by the Kaloor Road Football Fans Association at 7:00 pm.