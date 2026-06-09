Kalpetta: Kambalakkad police have arrested a migrant labourer in connection with a burglary at a mobile phone shop in Kambalakkad town, where mobile phones, smartwatches and cash were stolen. The arrest followed a detailed scientific investigation, police said in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Mehbooba Ansari, 25, a native of Badalpur in Jharkhand, who was working in the region as a migrant labourer.

According to police, the theft took place in the early hours of February 1 at 4G World, a mobile phone shop in Kambalakkad town.

Investigators said the accused gained entry by climbing onto the roof, removing roof tiles and breaking through the ceiling. He allegedly stole ₹80,000 in cash, a mobile phone worth ₹20,000 and a smartwatch valued at ₹2,500.

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The shop owner discovered the break-in the following morning and immediately lodged a complaint with Kambalakkad police. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Police collected forensic evidence from the scene and analysed mobile phone records and other digital data as part of the probe. Through cyber tracking and systematic analysis of the evidence, investigators identified and traced the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

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The investigation was led by Kambalakkad Station House Officer Anilkumar, with the assistance of Sub-Inspector K S Jishnu, Senior Civil Police Officer Manoj and other police personnel.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was involved in similar theft cases in the region.