A major accident was narrowly averted in Thrissur after several large trees were uprooted and fell in the parking area in front of a school building amid strong winds.

The incident occurred at Bhavans School, Poochatty, Nadathara, where a massive tree crashed onto the school building, affecting the LKG section. The powerful gusts also tore away an iron truss pillar from the roof structure.

Students who witnessed the incident were left frightened. The uprooted trees fell onto vehicles belonging to parents who had arrived to drop off their children at the school. One vehicle that had brought students to the campus was damaged.

The trees collapsed just as the children were getting out of the vehicles, raising concerns over what could have been a far more serious tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the school declared a holiday for LKG and UKG students as a precautionary measure. Authorities are assessing the damage.