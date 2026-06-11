The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala over the next two days and issued an orange alert in three districts on Thursday.

An orange alert, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm, has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

The IMD has also sounded a yellow alert in five districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Malappuram. A yellow alert signifies the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm. No alert has been issued for the remaining districts on Thursday.

According to the IMD, Palode in Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on June 10, receiving 11 cm of rain. Kannur and Thalassery in Kannur district recorded 8 cm each, while Vadakara in Kozhikode district received 7 cm.

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The weather agency has also warned of strong surface winds with speeds occasionally reaching 40–50 kmph across Kerala until June 12.

Additionally, squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast through June 12. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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According to the IMD, heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and cause waterlogging, leading to traffic disruptions and congestion. Strong winds and heavy rain may also uproot trees, affecting road traffic and increasing commute times. The weather conditions could damage vulnerable structures and trigger flash floods, landslides, landslips and mudslides in susceptible areas.