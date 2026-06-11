Maniyankinar: As torrential rains continue to batter the region, families in the Maniyankinar tribal settlement are grappling with deepening hunger and hardship, as the collapse of livelihoods, suspension of welfare schemes and delays in essential support push many to the brink of starvation.

The incessant rains have brought the settlement to a standstill. With no daily wage work available, many families have been left without any source of income. The downpour has also cut them off from the forests, where they collect medicinal plants and other forest produce that sustain their livelihoods. Though the residents are accustomed to braving the threat of wild animals, heavy rain and strong winds have made venturing into the forest impossible.

At the heart of their hardship is the Centre's suspension of the employment guarantee scheme. When the programme was operational, activities such as clearing vegetation and preparing land were carried out even during the monsoon, providing at least a modest but vital source of income, particularly for women in the settlement.

Adding to their woes, the monthly food kits distributed by the Tribal Department to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families have not been supplied for the past eight months. The kits, which once served as a crucial lifeline, contained essential items such as rice, green gram, lentils, sugar, flattened rice and semolina.

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At present, the families rely largely on food supplies delivered by the government to the settlement. If these supplies are delayed, they have little choice but to travel to Vaniyambara and spend more than Rs 600 to purchase rice and other grocery items, an expense many can scarcely afford.

The residents also complain that the Tribal Promoter, tasked with visiting each settlement, assessing local issues, and submitting reports, has not been visiting any households. Since many families do not own smartphones, official messages sent through mobile phones often fail to reach them.

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"The Collector had visited us and assured us that our housing issues would be resolved. Directions were given to the Tribal Development Officer, but no one has come here since then. But why do they keep telling us that everything will be set right?. We do not understand what is going on. We are exhausted and disheartened," said M A Kuttan, head of the settlement.

Housing project remains in limbo

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Meanwhile, the government housing project for families in the settlement here has been stalled for months, with most houses not even reaching the halfway mark in construction. Residents allege that the contractor entrusted with the project abandoned the work after receiving the funds, leaving at least seven houses incomplete.

The delay has forced the affected families to spend the monsoon in leaking makeshift sheds and partially built structures covered with tarpaulin sheets, all while living under the constant threat of wild animal attacks. The issue had earlier been highlighted in a report published by Malayala Manorama.

During a subsequent visit to the settlement, District Collector Haritha V Kumar directed that construction of these houses, including Kuttan's, resume without delay. Despite several weeks having elapsed since the assurance, the project still remains in limbo, with no action initiated and construction yet to restart.