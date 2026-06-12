Kozhikode: The structural safety of the KSRTC bus terminal building in Kozhikode has once again come under scrutiny after two passengers were injured when a portion of the ceiling above the waiting area collapsed in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 2 am when a section of the gypsum ceiling installed beneath the concrete roof peeled off and fell near Platform No. 13, where buses to Mananthavady and Thottilpalam arrive. The injured were identified as Madhu (58), a native of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, and Ajith (24), a resident of Mananthavady in Wayanad district. Both were seated in the waiting area at the time of the incident. They sustained minor head injuries and were provided medical attention.

Following the incident, local MLA K Jayanth visited the terminal and held discussions with KSRTC officials regarding the structural safety of the building.

The 14-storey twin-tower bus terminal complex, constructed by the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) at a cost of ₹74.63 crore, was inaugurated in 2015. Despite being launched with much fanfare, the terminal remained largely underutilised for several years. In 2021, the commercial portions of the complex were handed over to Mukkam-based Alif Builders for development and management.

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It was Alif Builders that had earlier sought the appointment of an expert team to assess the structural stability of the building amid growing concerns over its safety. A Vigilance inquiry had found that the project was undertaken without obtaining technical sanction. The report also raised serious concerns about the quality of construction and alleged procedural lapses during the execution of the project.

Subsequently, a team from IIT Chennai conducted a structural assessment and recommended repair and strengthening works estimated at around ₹32 crore to ensure the building's safety. However, then Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar later ordered a fresh study, setting aside the IIT report's recommendations. KTDFC then entrusted Barton Hill Engineering College with a new structural evaluation. An interim report recommended further examination of the quality of materials used in the project.

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As part of the assessment, a team led by Civil Engineering Assistant Professor C J Kiran collected samples from various parts of the building in October 2025. The study aimed to assess the current condition of the structure and estimate the cost of any strengthening measures required. The evaluation included hammer tests at 15 locations, ultrasonic pulse velocity tests at 15 locations, profometer tests at nine locations, and concrete core testing at three locations. The team is expected to submit its final report shortly.

A Vigilance report also noted that steel reinforcement bars of inadequate thickness were used in the construction of the multi-storey structure. It further pointed out that the building had been designed by an architect who was not a structural engineering specialist. With the latest ceiling collapse triggering fresh concerns, the findings of the ongoing structural assessment are expected to play a crucial role in determining safety measures required for the landmark bus terminal in the city.