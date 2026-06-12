Kannur: The charge of attempt to murder has been dropped from the case registered against KSU activists who protested against former Health Minister Veena George at Kannur railway station, after police found no evidence to support allegations that she was attacked with a weapon or that there was an attempt on her life.

The development came to light after the Public Prosecutor informed the Kerala High Court that the Railway Police had filed a charge sheet excluding the attempt to murder charge and other serious offences initially included in the FIR.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by KSU district president M C Athul through advocate K A Abid Ali, seeking a high-level investigation into the case. The court directed the police to submit a report and posted the matter for further hearing on June 29.

The incident occurred on February 25 when five Kerala Students' Union (KSU) activists staged a protest against alleged instances of medical negligence in the state while Veena George was present at Kannur railway station. Based on a complaint filed by the minister's gunman, the Railway Police registered a case alleging that the protesters had attempted to murder the minister and attacked her using a weapon.

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KSU district president M C Athul, V V Akshay, C H Mubas, Bithul Balan and Ahmed Yasin were arrested and remanded for two weeks in connection with the case.

Following the incident, Veena George was admitted to hospital after complaining of neck pain. The episode also sparked violence in parts of Kannur district, with allegations that CPM workers attacked Congress offices in the aftermath of the protest.

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According to police sources, investigators examined multiple video recordings, including CCTV footage from the railway station, as part of a detailed probe into the incident. The investigation found no evidence of either an attempt to kill the minister or the use of any weapon during the protest.

Veena George later told investigators that the injury to her neck had occurred during the pushing and shoving that broke out amid the protest. Police personnel who were present at the railway station to provide security to the minister, including Kannur Town police station SI Anoop, Grade SI Prakash and CPO Akhil, also stated that no weapon attack had taken place.

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Based on the findings, police filed a charge sheet before the jurisdictional magistrate's court, dropping the attempt to murder charge and other serious offences. However, several charges have been retained under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging official duty, assault on a public servant, and offences related to unlawful assembly. Charges under provisions of the Indian Railways Act relating to trespass and nuisance have also been retained.