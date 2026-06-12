Cheramangalam: More than 70 families in Kizhakkethara in Palakkad are now forced to rely on alternative sources for drinking water because oil-contaminated water is being supplied through the area's drinking water project. Besides, the residents of the locality allege that the water in the well, which they use for drinking and cooking, is getting dirty as insects and flies have started falling into it after a high-mast light was placed near it.

Complaints were filed over traces of oil found in the water supplied through the drinking water project installed two months ago at Nettayamkad, with ₹9 lakh spent from the block panchayat fund. Meanwhile, the authorities say that traces of oil are found in the water, that the equipment used for water supply is brand new, and that it will go away when water is regularly pumped. People have also been complaining that muddy yellow water sometimes comes from the taps connected to this project. The authorities, meanwhile, claim that the dirt accumulated in the old pipe is being washed away when water is pumped forcefully under the new project.

It was in 2004 that the pipe was installed here. Although the pipe was cleaned in 2015 using a compressor, dirt and mud couldn’t be completely washed away. Meanwhile, local residents say this problem can only be solved by replacing the old pipeline with a new one. They rely on the public water supply for drinking water, while tap water is used for other household chores.

Although the area is well-lit by the high-mast light at night, the water in the well becomes contaminated as rocks and other debris fall into it. As their sole drinking water source became contaminated, the local residents cleaned the well and tied a cloth over its mouth to prevent cockroaches from falling in. They say it could only be prevented by moving the high-mast light to another spot, and hope the authorities will heed their pleas.