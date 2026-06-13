Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM has, for the first time, acknowledged that a section of its own party votes shifted to the BJP in the recently held Assembly elections. The admission appears in the election review report approved by the party's state committee, which also warns that the BJP's growing inroads into even the CPM's traditional strongholds must be viewed with utmost seriousness.

The report also reiterates the party's allegation that the BJP transferred votes to the UDF to ensure the LDF's defeat. However, while that allegation is directed outward, the party has acknowledged internally that sections of the CPM's own political support base are drifting towards the BJP.

According to the review, the LDF witnessed significant vote erosion in all three constituencies won by the BJP. Compared with the 2021 Assembly election, the LDF's vote tally declined by 11,771 in Chathannoor, 3,623 in Nemom and 17,554 in Kazhakkoottam. The party attributes the setback to the loss of its core party votes as well as its inability to retain the secular votes it had previously commanded.

The report also expresses concern over the BJP emerging as the runner-up in six Assembly constituencies, including in seats long regarded as CPM strongholds. It specifically highlights the BJP's gains in Kasaragod, Malampuzha, Palakkad and Attingal. In Malampuzha and Attingal, the party suspects that a section of its own votes may have gone to the BJP.

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The state committee also voiced concern over a CPM Area Committee member contesting the election as a BJP candidate in Varkala and warned that such instances could become more frequent unless the party remains vigilant. According to the report, the BJP is systematically attempting to erode the CPM's influence among backward communities while simultaneously expanding its appeal among women.

The state committee also stressed the need to counter the BJP's bid to establish itself as a formidable third political force in the state.

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After suffering a heavy defeat in the Assembly elections, preceded by drubbings in the Lok Sabha and local body polls, the CPM leadership has now openly expressed concern over the BJP's attempts to capitalise on Kerala's changing political landscape.

Lowest-ever Assembly vote share, but will bounce back: Govindan

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan admitted that the LDF had registered its lowest-ever vote share in the history of Assembly elections, but asserted that the front was capable of staging a comeback. He made the remarks during a zonal-level reporting session of the party.

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Govindan pointed out that while the LDF's vote share had dipped to 34% in the parliamentary elections, it stood at 37% in the recent Assembly polls. Even so, the coalition's vote share declined across all districts, with only Kannur, Thrissur and Palakkad recording more than 40% support for the LDF.

He noted that the front secured only 33% of the votes in Kasaragod and described the overall verdict as completely unexpected. "The party failed to foresee such a result," he said, adding that its connection with the people had weakened and that the estimates furnished by various party committees had proved to be completely off the mark.

According to Govindan, the leadership did make some interventions on the understanding that the election would be a closely fought contest. However, neither during the campaign nor after polling did the party anticipate such a crushing defeat.

Referring to the opposition, he said differences within the UDF and the Congress had already begun surfacing and stressed that the CPM had to move forward as a united organisation.

Govindan also cautioned party leaders against sending out any signals that could create the impression of internal divisions. He said the BJP's victory in two constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district should be viewed with due seriousness and noted that the saffron party had secured more than 20% of the vote in every Assembly constituency in the district.

Govindan led the reporting session until noon, after which CPM state secretariat member C N Mohanan continued the proceedings.