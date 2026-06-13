Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain and thundershowers until June 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod districts on Saturday, with rainfall of 7-11 cm expected in the next 24 hours. On Sunday, the alert will be in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

The IMD has also forecast squally weather along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, as well as over the Lakshadweep region, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas.

Authorities have warned of waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions in low-lying regions. Strong winds could uproot trees, damage power lines and affect transportation and electricity supply. Standing crops nearing harvest may also be at risk.

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The weather agency has further cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and lightning-related incidents. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.