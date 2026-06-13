Kasaragod: A 66-year-old businessman, who rents out commercial buildings, was allegedly extorted of ₹20 lakh after being threatened with the release of intimate videos, police said. Cheemeni police have registered a case against two persons following a complaint by the businessman from Kodakkad in Cheruvathur panchayat.

According to Cheemeni Sub Inspector P V Ramachandran, the accused allegedly threatened to circulate nude video footage involving the complainant and a woman from Thalassery among his family members and residents.

The businessman identified the accused as Azeez and Baiju. However, during the course of the inquiry, police found that the person known as Azeez was allegedly using a false identity and is actually Sulfikar, police said.

Police said the sextortion allegedly continued from January 2025 to June 12, 2026. Fearing that the videos would be made public, the businessman is alleged to have transferred money on multiple occasions through Google Pay, cheques, and cash, directly to the accused. The total amount extorted is estimated at around ₹20 lakh.

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When contacted, the businessman declined to discuss the circumstances that led to the alleged extortion or his association with the woman involved.

Police suspect the involvement of more persons and have launched a probe to identify all those connected with the alleged extortion racket and trace the flow of money. The case has been registered under Sections 308(2) and 3(5) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for extortion and common intent, said the officer.