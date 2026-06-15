Awareness program for senior citizens by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in Thiruvananthapuram; awareness day celebration against atrocities towards senior citizens in Kottayam; inauguration of the evening Aadhaar service counter by the Postal Department in Kochi; World Blood Donor Day celebration in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thampanoor Central Bus Station: Inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme, providing free travel for women on KSRTC buses, by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 8:30 am.

Inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme, providing free travel for women on KSRTC buses, by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 8:30 am. Vellayambalam Jimmy George Stadium: Awareness program for senior citizens by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 9:00 am.

Awareness program for senior citizens by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 9:00 am. Sreevaraham Ayodhya Nagar Chembai Memorial Hall: Inauguration of the five-day Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival by K. Jayakumar at 5:30 pm.

Inauguration of the five-day Vayalar Ramavarma Music Festival by K. Jayakumar at 5:30 pm. Jagathi, Mahakavi Ulloor Memorial Library and Research Institute: Commemoration of the 77th death anniversary of Ulloor S. Parameshwara Iyer at 9:30 am.

Kollam

Kollam Sree Narayana Public School: Remembering Prof Sivaprasad and award presentation by Minister Bindu Krishna at 2:30 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam KSRTC Depot Premises: Free travel for women on ordinary buses; District level inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 9:00 am.

Free travel for women on ordinary buses; District level inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at 9:00 am. DLLE Hall, MG University Campus: Awareness day celebration against atrocities towards senior citizens. Inauguration by District Panchayat President Joji Philip at 10:00 am.

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Kochi

Ernakulam Boat Jetty KSRTC Depot: Inauguration of the free bus travel scheme for women on KSRTC buses by MP Hybi Eden at 9:00 am.

Inauguration of the free bus travel scheme for women on KSRTC buses by MP Hybi Eden at 9:00 am. Abraham Madamakal Road, Kochi Corporation Office Building : Reception for MP and MLAs at 11:00 am.

: Reception for MP and MLAs at 11:00 am. Postal Parcel Booking Office, Gandhinagar, Kadavanthra : Inauguration of the evening Aadhaar service counter by the Postal Department by Postmaster General T Nirmala Devi at 4:00 pm.

: Inauguration of the evening Aadhaar service counter by the Postal Department by Postmaster General T Nirmala Devi at 4:00 pm. Ernakulam YMCA Hall : Anniversary celebrations of the Narendra Modi government; Inauguration of BJP Seva Sadass by Union Minister Suresh Gopi at 4:00 pm.

: Anniversary celebrations of the Narendra Modi government; Inauguration of BJP Seva Sadass by Union Minister Suresh Gopi at 4:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Park: Children's Creative Evening at 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Mavoor Road KSRTC Depot : District-level inauguration of Priyadarshini free travel by MP M K Raghavan at 9:00 am.

: District-level inauguration of Priyadarshini free travel by MP M K Raghavan at 9:00 am. Chinnamanjali Auditorium, Thondayad : Bhagavad Gita Class by Swami Jitātmananda Saraswati at 9:15 am.

: Bhagavad Gita Class by Swami Jitātmananda Saraswati at 9:15 am. Calicut CSI Retreat Hall, Mananchira : World Blood Donor Day celebration organised by Calicut Blood Donors Forum at 11:00 am.

: World Blood Donor Day celebration organised by Calicut Blood Donors Forum at 11:00 am. K P Kesava Menon Hall: Book release by Olive Books by Sunny M Kapikkad at 4:00 pm.