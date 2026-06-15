Kochi: A pilot from Kerala will be at the controls as India’s first scheduled seaplane service takes off between Kochi and the Lakshadweep islands. Arun Gop, son of Gopakumaran and Preetha of Gokulam House in Nedumkunam, Kottayam, is one of the two pilots for India’s first scheduled seaplane service, which is set to begin operations shortly.

The service will operate with a Canadian-built Viking DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, a twin-engine amphibious aircraft capable of taking off and landing on both land and water. The aircraft can carry up to 20 passengers, along with two pilots and a cabin crew member. Arun Gop is also the only Indian pilot currently qualified to fly amphibious aircraft.

The seaplane service will connect Kochi with five islands in Lakshadweep. Although an official launch date has not yet been announced, operations are likely to begin next week. The service is being operated by Haryana-based SkyHOP Aviation. The other pilot in the aircraft is Mintesh Prasad, a Fiji national.

Arun was also at the controls of the aircraft during the successful trial flights conducted last month. With a seaplane rating, certification to fly Twin Otter aircraft, and over 6,500 hours of flying experience, he brings considerable expertise to the Kochi–Lakshadweep cockpit.

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Having completed his training in the United States and obtained his commercial pilot licence, Arun had flown only abroad so far. The Centre, however, granted him a special one-year permission to operate flights in India, making him the first pilot to receive such a relaxation. According to Arun, the exemption was granted to avoid delays in launching the seaplane service.