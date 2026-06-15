Kalpetta: Rain-triggered earth slips, ongoing road-widening works, accidents, and mechanical failures involving heavy vehicles have been causing frequent and prolonged traffic disruptions along the Wayanad Ghat stretch of National Highway 766, which connects Kozhikode with Bengaluru and Mysuru via Wayanad. In view of the recurring traffic snarls, passengers are advised to carry sufficient drinking water and snacks as a precaution.

Travelling through the ghat section has become increasingly challenging. Widening works at the 6th, 7th, and 8th hairpin bends are currently underway, while accidents and multi-axle vehicles getting stuck at these bends continue to make traffic movement highly unpredictable.

According to volunteers of the Wayanad Churam Samrakshana Samithi, a government-recognised NGO comprising local residents, travellers should track traffic conditions through the Samithi's mobile application before commencing their journey. The app provides real-time updates on traffic jams, accidents, and minor landslips along the ghat road.

According to Justin, a volunteer with the Samithi, the road has become particularly narrow near the 8th bend since the widening works began. "Multi-axle vehicles, including buses and trucks, getting stuck at the bend has become a routine occurrence," he said.

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Traffic blocked for more than three hours

Referring to an incident on Sunday night, Justin said that a truck got stuck at the 6th bend at around 10.30 pm and was cleared only by 1.45 am. The truck was stranded in such a way that not even motorcycles could pass through the gap, he said. As a result, hundreds of passengers travelling to Bengaluru and Mysuru, including women and children, were stranded for hours.

"Many passengers were reluctant to step out of their vehicles even to answer nature's call because of fears about snakes and wild animals in the forest stretch," he added.

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Several ambulances caught in the traffic had to return to Wayanad and take the longer Kuttiady route to reach Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. According to Justin, patients who would normally reach Kozhikode in about one and a half hours via the ghat road had to spend nearly six hours on the journey through the alternative route.

He also advised passengers using the route to carry emergency refreshments, including drinking water and biscuits, as accidents or other incidents could occur at any time.

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Night travellers urged to be vigilant

Night-time travellers have been urged to exercise extra caution, as authorities have begun strictly enforcing restrictions on multi-axle vehicles along the ghat road.

The Kozhikode district administration imposed restrictions on the movement of multi-axle heavy vehicles along the Thamarassery Ghat section of NH 766 from June 3. Under the order, trucks, container lorries, tankers, and trailers with more than one axle are prohibited from using the route between 6 am and 8 pm.

As alternative routes are not considered ideal for heavy vehicles, many trucks wait until 8 pm before beginning their uphill or downhill journeys. This has resulted in recurring traffic congestion during night hours.

Hope on the horizon

Despite the present difficulties, volunteers, political leaders, and regular commuters remain hopeful that traffic problems along the ghat stretch will significantly reduce once the widening of the three critical bends is completed.

According to local observers, nearly 90 per cent of the traffic snarls are caused by congestion at these bends, where large vehicles struggle to negotiate the sharp turns.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commenced the widening project earlier this month after completing the required procedures. The ₹37-crore contract has been awarded to Choudhary Construction Company, New Delhi. The project includes road widening, footpaths, handrails, retaining walls, and other protective infrastructure.

Once completed, the road width is expected to increase to between 14.55 metres and 17.3 metres at the entry points of the bends, and between 26.5 metres and 38.15 metres at the centre of the hairpin curves.

Officials and local residents believe the project will substantially ease traffic congestion and improve safety along the Wayanad Ghat stretch.

Until then, travellers are advised to carry adequate water and snacks and be prepared for unexpected delays. "The road is beautiful, but traffic blocks can occur at any time and may affect your journey," the volunteers said.