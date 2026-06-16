Kasaragod: A police officer attached to the Bedakam Police Station in Kasaragod district has been booked for drunk and rash driving after he allegedly went on a wild spree on his car, hitting a few vehicles, including a KSRTC bus. The cop's drunken night drive ended when he crashed the car into a bus shelter.

The accused, Sreekumar (37), a Civil Police Officer, is a native of Ennappara in Kodom-Belur panchayat. The Ambalathara Police have registered a suo motu case against him after people shared videos of the accident, which occurred around 9.45 pm on Sunday at Attenganam on the Kanhangad-Panathur State Highway in Kodom-Belur panchayat.

According to police, Sreekumar, who was allegedly intoxicated, lost control of the car, brushed against a few vehicles, including a KSRTC bus, before veering off the road and crashing into the bus waiting shed. No one was injured in the accident.

On being alerted, a police team led by a sub-inspector reached the spot and impounded the vehicle. A suo motu case was subsequently registered against Sreekumar under Section 281 of BNS for rash driving, and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 (Amendment 2015, 2019, for drunk driving.

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Ambalathara Police said a report on the incident was sent to the Kanhangad DySP for initiating departmental disciplinary proceedings.