Kozhikode: Perambra MLA Fathima Thahiliya has issued a strong warning against individuals who allegedly record and circulate unauthorised videos of her personal interactions and private moments, stating that such activities amount to stalking and invasion of privacy and could invite legal action.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the MLA said that attending numerous public events is part of her responsibilities as an elected representative and that organisers usually appoint authorised photographers and videographers to cover such programmes. However, she noted that some individuals have been attending events "under the guise of media" without any official identification or authorisation, making it difficult to distinguish them from legitimate media personnel.

According to the MLA, certain people exploit this situation by filming personal conversations, natural interactions and private moments, later editing or presenting them in a misleading manner on social media. She described the practice as a serious violation of privacy.

Fathima Thahiliya also criticised what she called the growing trend of sensationalising ordinary moments from public figures' lives through misleading captions and edited visuals to generate controversy, negativity and online engagement. She alleged that such content is often monetised for profit.

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The MLA further ruled out the allegations that social media channels sharing such videos were part of her public relations activities.

"Even in public spaces, every individual has a right to privacy, and that privacy must be respected," she said, adding that it is unacceptable for individuals with mobile phones to intrude into personal spaces without adhering to any professional code of conduct.

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She pointed out that such actions not only affect her privacy but also that of people who interact with or accompany her.

Warning of consequences, the MLA stated that if such "paparazzi-style" practices continue, they would be treated as clear cases of stalking and privacy violations, and appropriate legal measures would be pursued.