Aluva: As police teams fan out in search of narcotics, Misty is often the first to lead the charge. The eight-year-old Labrador Retriever from the K9 Dog Squad has become a trusted ally of the Ernakulam Rural police, using her finely trained instincts to detect banned substances during Operation Toofan.

Specially trained for narcotics detection, Misty accompanies officers during raids and inspections and helps them locate concealed drugs. Her exceptional service has earned her multiple Good Service Entries.

Senior civil police officers K J Rajeev and V A Sreekumar serve as her handlers. Misty is one of the six members of the K9 squad under the Ernakulam Rural Police.