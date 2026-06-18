The Kerala government has expressed its displeasure over reports that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar convened a meeting of various departments to review preparations for the International Day of Yoga, stating that such meetings fall within the executive domain of the elected government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the government became aware of the meeting through media reports and subsequently sought clarification from the Governor's Office.

According to the CMO, the Governor's Secretary informed the Chief Secretary that officials had not been summoned for a formal meeting and that the interaction was limited to discussions related to Yoga Day preparations.

Despite the clarification, the government has formally conveyed its dissatisfaction to Raj Bhavan. The Chief Secretary has written to the Governor's Office, stating that meetings involving government officials and review exercises are part of the executive responsibilities of the government.

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The letter also urged Raj Bhavan to ensure that such instances are not repeated in the future, stressing the need for special care in matters concerning interactions with government officials.

The International Day of Yoga is annually observed on June 21.